Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as high as C$4.72. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 330,357 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

