Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

