Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Shares of ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
