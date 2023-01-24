Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

