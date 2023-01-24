Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
