Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$200,000.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,236,000.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Paul James Stoyan bought 2,400 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

ENGH opened at C$39.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

