Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.20. 35,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 26,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The firm has a market cap of $77.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
