Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.20. 35,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 26,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $77.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

