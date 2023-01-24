Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

