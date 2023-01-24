Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.
Envestnet Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
