Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after buying an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

