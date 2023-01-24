Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $224.59

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.59 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 216.77 ($2.68). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 320,977 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £662.22 million and a PE ratio of 7,316.67.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.