Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $216.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $74,981,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

