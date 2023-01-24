Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,881,070 shares trading hands.

Eurasia Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.44 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Eurasia Mining

(Get Rating)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.