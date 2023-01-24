Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

