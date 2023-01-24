Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.25.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $110.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.