Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.13.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
