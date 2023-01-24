Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.90.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.