FBN Securities Begins Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.07.

GTLB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $80.84.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 10.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

