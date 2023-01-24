FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,546.92

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,546.92 ($19.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,274 ($15.77). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($15.87), with a volume of 22,472 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £359.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,770.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,409.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Seamus Keating acquired 750 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,290 ($15.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($11,978.46).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

