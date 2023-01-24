FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,546.92

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,546.92 ($19.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,274 ($15.77). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($15.87), with a volume of 22,472 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
FD Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £359.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,770.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,409.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Insider Activity at FD Technologies
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Read More
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.