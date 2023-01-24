First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.20. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.