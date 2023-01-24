First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.20. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
