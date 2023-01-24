First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 136,840 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 128.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %

FFIN stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

