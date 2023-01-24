First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 596,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 96,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

