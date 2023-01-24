First Interstate Bank Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

