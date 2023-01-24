First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.96

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.96 and traded as high as $27.58. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 249,316 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.