FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.14 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
