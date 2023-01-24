FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.5 %

FE opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.