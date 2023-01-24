Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 13.4 %
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
