Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDL stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.75. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

