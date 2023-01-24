Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FLXS opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.34 million. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

