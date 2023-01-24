Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fluent has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile



Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

