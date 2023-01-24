Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 0.3 %

Flywire stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $422,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,896,291 shares of company stock worth $40,980,670. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,404,000 after purchasing an additional 414,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.