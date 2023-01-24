FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

