FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.02

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.02 and traded as high as $18.75. FONAR shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 9,888 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FONR shares. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FONAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

