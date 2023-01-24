Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

