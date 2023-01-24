Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

