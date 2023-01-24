Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $528.25

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 528.25 ($6.54) and traded as low as GBX 448.52 ($5.55). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 475 ($5.88), with a volume of 189,673 shares traded.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £289.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

