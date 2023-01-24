Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
