FY2023 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.54. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.34 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

