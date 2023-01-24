Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.20 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

GLPG stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Galapagos has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $137.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

