Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.