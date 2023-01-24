Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
