Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Genesis Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GENN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.