Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Genesis Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GENN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesis Healthcare (GENN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.