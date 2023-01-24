Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $33.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

