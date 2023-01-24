George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.84

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$157.84 and traded as high as C$173.28. George Weston shares last traded at C$172.84, with a volume of 138,402 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The firm has a market cap of C$24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.84.

George Weston Announces Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.9399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,180. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $62,066 and sold 35,732 shares valued at $5,893,821.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

