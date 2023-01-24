GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Up 2.2 %
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.32.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.