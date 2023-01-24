Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $994.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

