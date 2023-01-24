Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $994.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.