Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 9,146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,374.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.