Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 62,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.75%.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

