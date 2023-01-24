Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,091 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

NYSE PK opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

