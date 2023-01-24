Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 16,621 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

