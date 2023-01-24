Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,207 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Profile



Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

