Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,611 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

