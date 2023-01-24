Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,529 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,824 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 124,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 270.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last 90 days. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

TOL opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

