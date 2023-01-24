Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 396,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

